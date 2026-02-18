Home

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 BIG Update: Ramzan crescent sighted in Bihar and Assam; check details here

Ramzan update: 'Eid ka Chand' has been seen across multiple citifies of India. Scroll down to know more.

Ramzan 2026 Moon Sighting Update: In a breaking development, Ramzan crescent has been sighted in Assam and Bihar. It should be noted that it is expected that the moon will be visible in India and neighbouring countries today as the crescent of Ramadan already seen in Saudi Arabia and other parts of Middle East on Tuesday. The Ramzaan crescent has been seen in many states of India including Delhi, Assam and Bihar. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ramzan 2026 Moon sighting.

Ramzan crescent ‘sighted in India

For readers who are unversed about the festival, the month of Ramzan will culminate into the observance of Eid al-Fitr. After the sighting of the ‘Eid ka Chand’, Taraweeh prayers will be offered in mosques starting Wednesday night. Also, the first fast will be observed on Thursday, a report by NDTV said.

Ramadan 2026: What are the fasting hours and duration?

As per a report by Times of India, fasting is expected to last about 12 hours and 46 minutes each day at the start of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi. Also, it can be noted that as the month continues and daylight hours grow longer, fasting time will gradually increase to around 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end of Ramadan. Notably, the change follows the extension of daylight from 11 hours and 32 minutes to 12 hours and 12 minutes during the month.

How is Ramadan celebrated in India?

As per the traditional Islamic practice, people who practice the Islamic religion eat a pre-dawn meal called Suhoor (Sehri). After observing Sehri, they fast from Fajr (dawn prayer) until Maghrib (sunset prayer). Concluding the day, the fast is broken at sunset with a meal, which is known as Iftar.

Why do Muslims observe Ramadan?

The Ramadan, or Ramzan is considered a blessed month for Muslims all across the world.

