Fan Gifts Alia Bhatt Jhumkas, Ranveer Singh Wants Them For Deepika Padukone

A fan gifted a pair of jhumkas to Alia Bhatt. To this Ranveer jokingly replied, “Give me the jhumkas and hug Alia. Your sister-in-law (Deepika Padukone) will be so happy.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are on a promotional spree for their upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This duo is winning immense praise from fans for their banter and on-screen chemistry. Recently, Ranveer and Alia were in the national capital for a promotional event. On Tuesday, the duo met with their fans and launched their new song Ve Kamleya. This romantic tune is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Trending Now

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jhumka’ Love

Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs for his mention of Deepika Padukone at the event. Since the release of the film’s second song, What Jhumka, fans can’t stop gushing over the track. Not only this, a fan brought a pair of jhumkas as a gift for Alia Bhatt. He handed over the gift to Ranveer, to which the actor surprisingly asked “Is it for me?”

You may like to read

The boy responded and told Ranveer he wished to give a hug to the energetic actor. To this Ranveer jokingly replied, “Tu hug Alia ko dede, Jhumka mujhe dede. Teri bhabhi kitni khush hogi (Give me the jhumkas and hug Alia. Your sister-in-law will be so happy).” The Band Baaja Baaraat actor has been married to Deepika Padukone since 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt’s Looks

For the event, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in formals. The actor donned a white button-up shirt paired with a black coat and matching pants. Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ombre saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the comeback of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after seven years. The film which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles, is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Films

RRR actress Alia Bhatt is all set for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The film is slated to stream on Netflix from August 11. Post that, reports suggest that Alia is going to play a secret agent in the next movie of the YRF spy universe. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has been roped in for Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again. The film will cast Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor in key roles. Reportedly, the actor will also be seen in Stardom and Baiju Bawra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES