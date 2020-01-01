New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday launched a mobile application MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) for visually challenged people to identify the denomination of currency notes. While launching the app, the RBI said that the mobile app can be freely downloaded from Android Play Store and iOS App Store. The mobile app was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

With the help of mobile app, visually challenged people will be able to identify the denomination of notes of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series by capturing the image of the notes placed in front of the mobile camera.

In July last year, the RBI had stated that it will come out with a mobile application to help visually challenged people in identifying currency notes as cash still remains a dominant mode of transaction.

The RBI for the time being is circulating denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000, besides Re 1 notes issued by the Centre.

The launch of the mobile app comes as the RBI believed that the identification of banknote denomination is key to successful completion of cash-based transactions by visually impaired persons.

The currency notes of Rs 100 and above have intaglio printing-based identification marks which help the visually challenged to identify the banknotes denomination. After demonetisation of old Rs 500/1,000 notes in November 2016, new banknotes in design and sizes have been put in circulation with the same marks.

“The Reserve Bank of India has been sensitive to the challenges faced by the visually challenged in conducting their day to day business with Indian banknotes,” the RBI has stated in a statement earlier.