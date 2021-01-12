RBSE Board Exams 2021: The candidates who are preparing for RBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. The Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education will conduct RBSE Board Exams 2021 after May 15, 2021, and would end by June 15. The candidates must note that the RBSE class 10, class 12 examination timetables will be released soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 10 Results This Week on This Date | Students Can Check Score, Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar Director of Secondary Education Saurabh Swamy said that the preparations for the board examination has been completed. The examination would begin on May 15 and end on June 15. Also Read - Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared, Check at rajresults.nic.in

The practical exams for Class 12 would be conducted after the written examination this year. Also Read - RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019: Scores Announced on Official Website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

This year around 21 lakh students have registered for RBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 across the state out of which 11 lakh students for Class 10 and 10 lakh students for Class 12.

The class 9 and 11 annual exams are likely to be held in June.