REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Hungary T10 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Eagles vs Blinders Blizzards, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary on Saturday, 2:45 IST July 8

Here is the ECS Hungary T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, REA vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REA vs BLB Playing 11s ECS Hungary T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Eagles vs Blinders Blizzards, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS ECS Hungary T10 Series.

REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Hungary T10: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Hungary T10 Hints: Here is the ECS Hungary T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, REA vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REA vs BLB Playing 11s ECS Hungary T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Eagles vs Blinders Blizzards, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS ECS Hungary T10 Series. REA vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Hungary T10 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Eagles vs Blinders Blizzards, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary on Saturday, July 8, 2:45 IST Saturday.

Trending Now

TOSS – The ECS Hungary T10 Series match toss between Royal Eagles and Blinders Blizzards will take place at 2:15 IST

You may like to read

Time – July 8, Saturday.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary on Saturday, 19 June.

REA vs BLB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Chauhan, M Bhaiji

Batters: G Talreja (C), I Khan, A Puthran

All-rounders: O Zahid (VC), A Gupta, G Gambhir

Bowlers: S Dhari, A Jaiswal, K IIankoon

REA vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

Royal Eagles playing 11: 1. Sachin Chauhan(WK), 2. Sheraz Dilbar(WK), 3. Avinash Puthran, 4. Gaurang Talreja, 5. Guru Gambhir, 6. Anup Gupta, 7. Sami Ullah, 8. Emad Khan, 9. Shubham Dhari, 10. Deepu Divan, 11. Ajay Jaiswal

Blinders Blizzards Playing 11: 1. Mutte Ikram(WK), 2. Adnan Khan(WK), 3. Maaz Bhaiji(WK), 4. Muhammad Hasnain-Meer, 5. Irfan Khan, 6. Omer Zahid, 7. Nishantha Liyanage, 8. Kalpa Ilankoon, 9. Ali Shabaz, 10. Abu Baker, 11. Basit Usman

Squads:

Royal Eagles (REA): Sachin Chauhan(WK), Sheraz Dilbar(WK), Avinash Puthran, Gaurang Talreja, Guru Gambhir, Anup Gupta, Sami Ullah, Emad Khan, Shubham Dhari, Deepu Divan, Ajay Jaiswal, Tarun Ahalawat, Haseeb Raza, Vishnu Manohar, Rebin George, Rahul Pulipati, Hamza Khan, Rammi Vegi, Himanshu Sharma, Sumit Chauhan, Farhan Khan, Leo Bloomfield(WK), Hemanth Perumal, Mohit Kundlia, Aswin Sasi

Blinders Blizzards (BLB): Mutte Ikram(WK), Adnan Khan(WK), Maaz Bhaiji(WK), Muhammad Hasnain-Meer, Irfan Khan, Omer Zahid, Nishantha Liyanage, Kalpa Ilankoon, Ali Shabaz, Abu Baker, Basit Usman, Andrew Rajapathy, Sanju Karunarathne, Waqar Khalid, Reza Arif, Ahmed Hafeez, Faizan Shaukat, Pranav Vashi, Bilal Muringakkodan, Mohid Ali, Abdul Wajid, Sharafali Nazar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES