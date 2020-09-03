The Realme 7 series will be launched in India today including Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The launch of both these smartphones will be online from 12.30 pm, which will be broadcast on Realme’s social media account and YouTube Channel. The company says that it will be the first smartphone launch in India to be hosted by the company’s fans. The company brought three budget smartphones Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15 in India in the last few days. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to Launch in India on September 30: Check Specifications, Price, Camera

The company has confirmed that both the Realme 7 as well as the Realme 7 Pro will be available through Flipkart as well as Realme.com. The company claims that the processor used in the Realme 7 series is the most powerful gaming processor in the segment with an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3,00,000. The phones will be launched at 12:30 PM including a few Realme lifestyle products i.e a Realme Tote Bag 2 and a luggage case.

No specific information is available about the features of the Realme 7 Series phones, but the company has confirmed that the 65 W fast charging in this series of phones. The company claims that the Reality 7 Series smartphones will be equipped with the fastest charging on sale in India. Apart from this, a 64-megapixel camera can be found in both these phones. According to the leaked report, MediaTek Helio G95 processor can be given in Realme 7 series phones. Apart from this, a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus LCD can be found on the phone, which will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. A large battery of 5000 mAh can be found on the phone. Phone prices can be close to Rs 20,000.

I enjoyed #BuildingTheFaster7 for you guys. It's time to unveil #realme7 & #realme7Pro and let you guys #CaptureSharperChargeFaster! The good news is that India’s Fastest Charging Smartphone now comes to the best mid-range Flagship. Watch the launch live at 12:30PM, 3rd Sep. pic.twitter.com/eptFpEHYCZ — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) August 27, 2020

In the Realme 7 Pro smartphone, the company can get a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60z. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor can be found on the phone. Apart from this, India’s fastest charging speed can also be found on the phone. According to the reports, 65-Watt fast charging can be given in it. The price of these smartphones can be around 20 thousand rupees.