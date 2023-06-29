Realme To Launch Realme Buds Wireless 3 India On This Date | Check Expected Specifications Here

The upcoming neckband will succeed the Realme Buds Wireless 2 launched in 2021. Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 India (Amazon)

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Realme is expected to launch the Realme Buds Wireless 3 this week in India. The company via its product page on Amazon has announced the launch date of the earphones. Amazon has announced that it will unveil the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3 in India on June 30.

The neckband-style Bluetooth earphones are teased to sport a dual-colour tone design. Interested buyers must note that the listing of the product does not reveal any specifications.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Key Details

The earphones are tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver.

The product page on Amazon for the neckband reveals that the neckband will sport a dual-colour tone design in a black and white combination.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter @Sudhanshu1414) has shared the expected specifications and price of the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3.



The Realme earphones are likely to be water resistant and offer up to 10m of Bluetooth connectivity range.

The neckband could feature App Control.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is said to measure 42 x 10.2 x 2.2 cm and weigh 30g.

The tipster has said that the neckband will be priced under Rs. 2,999.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is expected to succeed Realme Buds Wireless 2, which was launched in 2021. Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

