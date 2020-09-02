Realme has launched the world’s cheapest 5G smartphone in China. The name of this phone is Realme V3. This smartphone has been launched in the market with three RAM variants and two-color options. Talking about the features, the Realme V3 5G smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and HD display. Apart from this, users will get three cameras in the rear of this smartphone. The company has not yet given any information about the launch of its cheap 5G smartphone V3 in other countries including India.

Realme V3 Price

Realme V3 will be available in three variants of which 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 999 i.e. around Rs 10,700, 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,399 i.e. around Rs 15,000 and 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 i.e. around Rs 17,100. This phone will be available in blue and silver color variants.

Realme V3 Specifications

Realme V3 smartphone works on Realme UI based on Android 10. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Also, the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset has been given on this smartphone. For connectivity, this phone has support for 4G as well as 5G. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C charging, and 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme V3 Camera

Talking about the camera, users will get a triple rear camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 series with this smartphone. Under this series, Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones have been launched in the market. Both the latest smartphones is equipped with more than 4,000mAh battery. Apart from this, four cameras is given in both these smartphones. Talking about the price, the initial price of Realme X7 is 1,799 Chinese yuan (about 19,000 rupees) and the initial price of Realme X7 Pro is 2,199 Chinese yuan (about 23,400 rupees).