New Delhi: At a time when students have left the campus to their respective homes following the January 5 violence, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday urged the students to return to the campus as the registration for the winter semester has started. He said that the students will lose one academic year if they fail to register for the semester.

“The first day of the winter semester has started and more than 50% of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered; classes have also begun. I appeal to all students to register else it will lead to loss of one academic year,” the JNU VC stated.

The appeal from the VC comes after the JNU on Sunday announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester.

The JNU administration issued a circular and stated that the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester has been extended up to January 15 without any late fine.

Apart from students, the JNU administration also appealed its teachers to resume their classes in the interest of students. The advisory from the JNU was issued after two JNU Teachers’ Association officer bearers announced a non-cooperation plan.

“The above call for ‘non-cooperation’ not only goes against the efforts of the administration for the restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of the university,” the varsity said in its advisory.

The move from the JNU comes after a violent incident that erupted at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. In the violent incident, a number of students and teachers, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.