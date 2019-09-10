New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on September 9 said the relationship between India and Pakistan is ‘less heated’ now than what was two weeks ago, reiterating his offer to help the two South-Asian neighbours ‘only if both of them want’.

“India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think (it) is a little bit less heated right now than (what) was two weeks ago,” President Trump said.

The statement from the US President came two weeks after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on August 26.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 last month.

“I get along with both countries very well,” President Trump said, adding, “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That (offer) is out there.”

During a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in July, Donald Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries on the issue of Kashmir. But India has categorically rejected the offer, saying the Kashmir issue was bilateral.

India has also dismissed President Trump’s claim that PM Modi had asked him to meditate.