Republic Day: Putin Commends India-Russia ‘Privileged Strategic Partnership’, Hails New Delhi’s Role In Int’l Arena

India on Friday celebrated the nation's 75th Republic Day as President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrived on Kartavya Path in a traditional horse-drawn presidential buggy.

Republic Day: Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday extended greetings to India on the 75th Republic Day and hailed the “privileged strategic partnership” New Delhi shares with Moscow. Putin also commended India’s “active role” in solving most important international issues as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Republic Day.

“We value the privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to systematically boost the constructive cooperation between Russia and India across the board,” the Russian President said.

“This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally,” Putin said in a telegram message.

Noting that New Delhi enjoys a “deserved influence in the international arena”, Putin said India

India has achieved impressive success in the socio-economic sphere, as well as in the fields of research and technology.

“The South Asian country enjoys a deserved influence in the international arena and is playing an active role in solving the most important issues on the international agenda,” Russia’s state-run TASS news agency quoted the president as saying.

75th Republic Day

India on Friday celebrated the nation’s 75th Republic Day as President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrived on Kartavya Path in a traditional horse-drawn presidential buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years.

Macron, who was chief guest at the grand Republic Day event in Delhi, witnessed the celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital. The French President joined a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation’s biggest annual ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

“A great honour for France. Thank you, India,” President Macron posted on ‘X’ in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down in front of around 70,000 spectators.

Macron also greeted Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

“My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!,” he said.

In another post on ‘X’, Macron said it was both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on this occasion.

“I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!,” he said in French.

On Thursday, Macron held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi in Jaipur.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion.

There was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

