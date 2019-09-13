New Delhi: The Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir announced that the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the revocation of Article 370 has been lifted from all the areas, stated news agency ANI on Friday.

“Restrictions lifted from all areas, traffic movement has increased manifold. Landlines fully functional, mobile phones considerably working in Kupwara & Handwara,” noted the J&K government.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry mentioned the considerable improvement in the attendance of school teachers and students and added that all the Health Institutions in J&K are fully functional.

4. All banks/ ATMs functional; Over Rs. 108cr withdrawn by public only from J&K Bank. Other bank details awaited

5. Stock of Petroleum products and food grains adequate; Movement of over 42600 trucks carrying supplies since 06.08.19@diprjk @PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 11, 2019

