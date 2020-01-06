New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump said the White House would launch ‘major retaliation’ to Tehran’s threats, Iran on Monday offered an $80 million (Rs 575 crore) bounty on Trump for the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. The development comes after to Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike.

Iran on Sunday during the televised funeral procession of Qasem Soleimani said $1 would be tabled for every Iranian in the country with the cash going to whoever killed the US President.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced by the country.

The development comes after the US drone attack ordered by US President Trump killed Soleimani on January 3. As per updates, the attack took place on the Baghdad international airport’s road.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the White House would launch ‘major retaliation’ if Tehran launches attacks to avenge the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

He had further stated that he would impose ‘very big sanctions’ on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote in support of US troops being expelled from the country.

However, the attack on Iran’s top commander has led to widespread condemnation in the country and world over. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have vowed revenge on the US.

The Iranian Parliament on Sunday afternoon called President Trump a ‘terrorist in a suit’ after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.

(With inputs from agencies)