Opposition Will Not Let RSS Capture India’s Institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that there is a monopoly of 2-3 business houses in India, and that over 200 million people have gone into poverty into past nine years.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to Europe, unleashed a barrage of jibes against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He stated that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A would not allow the RSS to take control of the country’s institutions and would not tolerate the ‘murder’ of democracy. This address took place at the University of Oslo in Norway as part of his week-long Europe visit.

The grand old party shared a clip on its social media platforms from his visit to the institute earlier this month, during which he emphasised the objectives of the mega-opposition alliance INDIA.

“Every single person in that alliance, regardless of any party, has agreed that we will not tolerate the murder of Indian democracy. Second, every single person is of the view that we are not going to let the RSS capture our institutional framework,” said Rahul.

The former Congress president also alleged that there is a monopoly of few business houses in the country and more than 200 people have become poor during the BJP raj in the past nine years.

“Thirdly, we all agree that the government must spend and involve itself more on healthcare and education,” said Rahul adding that there are people such as – dalits, tribals, minorities, who are not included in India’s growth story.

However, he also acknowledged the presence of disagreements within the INDIA alliance in several states. Using Kerala as an example, Rahul noted that Congress is engaged in a direct battle with the Left, with the shared goal of preventing the BJP from gaining power in the southern state. The Congress leader also mentioned that in some other states, the dynamics are somewhat more intricate.

“It’s pretty clear in Bengal that it would be beneficial to stand against BJP. Can we achieve that? Probably. What would that look like? I can’t tell you right now,” said Rahul.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi visited Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi and interacted with the Coolies and listened to their grievances. He also donned the trademark red shirt of porters and also carried luggage over his head.

After meeting coolies, Gandhi took to Instagram and informed about his visit, “Today, met the coolie brothers working at the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi. I had this desire in my mind for a long time, and they had also called me very lovingly — and the wish of the hard-working brothers of India should be fulfilled at any cost.”

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya, and during that period, leaders and workers of the party’s Maharashtra unit will criss-cross the state.

Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

He recently visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

