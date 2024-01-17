Home

Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batter To Hit Five T20I Hundreds, Check Other Records By Indi Captain

Rohit SHarma

Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma became first batter to hit five T20I hundreds after his scintillating unbeaten 121 powered the hosts to a massive 212/4 after being 22/4 at one stage in the third and final game of the series against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswany Stadium on Wednesday. India were in a spot of bother in the fifth over with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, all back in the hut. Notably, both Kohli and Samson were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

