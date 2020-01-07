New Delhi: Putting an end to the seven-year-long wait, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday pronounced death sentence to four convicts of Nirbhaya gang-rape case that had sent shock-waves across the nation in 2012. In a significant development, the court said that the four convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM in Tihar jail.

The order from the court was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued the death warrants against the four death row convicts. The convicts who will face the gallows include Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

While hearing the matter, the prosecution said there was no application pending before any court or the President right now by any of the convicts and the review petition of all the convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Before announcing the verdict, the court had interacted with all the convicts through video conferencing from Tihar jail. However, the media was not allowed inside the video conferencing room.

Soon after the announcement was made from the court, the victim’s parents expressed happiness and satisfaction over the verdict.

Mother’s reaction: Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhayasaid that it is a victory for the women of the country. “My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” Asha Devi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Father’s reaction: Reacting to Delhi court’s verdict, Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh said that the decision from the court will instil fear in people who commit such crimes. “I am happy with the court’s decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 AM on 22nd January; This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes,” he added.

Apart from parents a host of political leader also expressed satisfaction over the verdict from the country and said people who misbehave with women should learn a lesson from this matter.

Manoj Tiwari: Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari said he stands with the victim’s family in full support. “As a brother of Nirbhaya, my heart is really relieved with the decision of the court today. I stand with her family in full support,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all are equal before the law. “I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this that they will not be spared,” CM Kejriwal said.

G Kishan Reddy: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the decision from the court clearly shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. “Wait of the people for justice is over today. It’s not about the execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest,” Kishan Reddy said.

Sushmita Dev: Congress leader Sushmita Dev called for introspection for the political class and the legal community to see where are problems as to why it took so long time for the delivery of the justice. “Nirbhaya has got justice. In open and shut case like Nirbhaya’s if it can take 7 years, then, what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear? It calls for introspection for the political class and the legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long,” she said.

Hangman to come from Meerut: After the announcement was out from the court, the Tihar Jail authorities stated that they will seek the service of a hangman from Meerut as they have done all arrangements at the jail to execute the convicts.

10 ropes to be brought from Bihar for execution: Earlier, the Tihar Jail authorities had said they have not zeroed in on the hangman yet. Meanwhile, the authorities at the jail have performed a dummy execution and the hang-room has been cleaned. As per updates, the Tihar authorities have also brought 10 ropes from Buxar, Bihar.

In a sensational turn of events, a 23-year-old paramedic student, who later referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before throwing her out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012.