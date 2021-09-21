New Delhi: Royal Enfield sold 39,070 units in the domestic market in August 2021, registering a decline of 18 per cent. In August 2020, the company had sold 47,571 units in the domestic market. The motorcycle portfolio of the company currently includes the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Himalayan and Royal Enfield 650 Twins — Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.Also Read - Royal Enfield Himalayan Price Increased, You Will Have To Pay This Much More For Adventure-Tourer Now

Royal Enfield Classic 350

In August 2021, the Classic 350 was Royal Enfield’s highest-selling motorcycle with sales of 23,453 units. However, there was a decline of 32.59 per cent in Classic 350’s August 2021 sales in comparison to the year-ago month, when the sales stood at 34,791 units. Also Read - Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price Increased, Here Is How Much The Cruiser Costs Now

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Classic 350 was followed by the Meteor 350 with the cruiser garnering sales of 6,381 units in August 2021. The Meteor 350 was launched in India in November 2020. Also Read - Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650: Domestic Sales Fall 18 Per Cent in August 2021

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Behind the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 was the Bullet 350 with sales of 5,632 units in August 2021, resulting in a fall of 50.54 per cent. The Bullet 350 had much better sales of 11,386 units in August 2020.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

There was a massive improvement in the sales of the Himalayan in August 2021. Its sales rose to 2,770 units during the month under consideration, witnessing a jump of 422.64 per cent. Only 530 units of the off-roader were sold in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The cumulative sales of the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 slipped by 3.47 per cent to 834 units in August 2021 from 864 units in August 2020.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 350 in India. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1,84,374 and Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle employs a new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that produces 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.