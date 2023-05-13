Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 60: RR vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 14, Sunday

Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Match Details

Match: RR vs RCB, Match 60, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 14, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team

Captain – Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain – Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Jaiswal, Buttler, Jadhav

All-rounders – Hasaranga, Ashwin

Bowlers – Siraj, Chahal, Boult

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer, Root, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Boult, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, Du Plessis, Lomror, Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Harshal Patel, Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Vyashak, Siraj

