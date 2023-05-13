Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 60: RR vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 14, Sunday
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 60: RR vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 14, Sunday.
Match Details
Match: RR vs RCB, Match 60, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 14, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.
RR vs RCB Dream11 Team
Captain – Faf du Plessis
Vice-captain – Virat Kohli
Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson
Batters – Jaiswal, Buttler, Jadhav
All-rounders – Hasaranga, Ashwin
Bowlers – Siraj, Chahal, Boult
RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer, Root, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Boult, KM Asif
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, Du Plessis, Lomror, Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Harshal Patel, Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Vyashak, Siraj