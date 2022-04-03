RRR Box Office Collection Day 9: RRR, a film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is causing quite a stir for all the right reasons. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is far from being a disappointment at the box office, and it is flourishing in its success. The film also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has shattered all the box office records. The historical period dram RRR has surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark at the global box office, marking a new record. Trade expert Manobala Vijayan reveals the pan Indian film RRR has crossed Rs 800 crore mark in nine days at the worldwide box office. His tweet read, “#RRR with ₹819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0’s lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time.Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 8: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Runs Strong in The Second Week, Makes Rs 13.50 Crores in The Hindi Version

Check this official statement of RRR Box Office:

#RRR with ₹819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0‘s lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 3, 2022

As per Bollywood Hungama, Gudi Padwa celebrations have aided the film’s commerce, with early morning and afternoon showings seeing a surge of interest. If that wasn’t enough, early indications suggest a 20% increase in bookings on Day 9 compared to the previous day. Also Read - RRR Vs Pushpa Box Office Hindi: Ram Charan's Film Overshadows Allu Arjun's Biggie on Day 5- Check Detailed Report

The period action spectacular starring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaram Raju and Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem has beaten the earnings of ‘The Kashmir Files,’ ‘Sooryavanshi,’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ in the Hindi zone post-pandemic. Manobala Vijayan breaks down the second week’s earnings by day, up to the Rs 800 crore mark.

Check this official statement of RRR day-wise collection WW:

#RRRMovie WW Box Office ENTERS ₹800 cr club in just 9 days. Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr

Total – ₹ 819.06 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 3, 2022

RRR is a story of two great revolutionaries Alluri Seetharama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and their far-flung adventure. They return home after their voyage to begin fighting British colonialists in the 1920s. The film is a superhit, and it has become a blockbuster since mass markets and metros do exceptionally well.

