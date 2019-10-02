New Delhi: As part of the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ programme in Ahmedabad and said the whole rural India and its villages have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad: Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'. #GandhiAt150 https://t.co/IDxNIkBJVL pic.twitter.com/OUNRy8X987 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

“Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’,” he said, adding, “The whole world is appreciating and awarding us. Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, the whole world is amazed by this.”