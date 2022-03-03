Moscow/New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia’s operation in Ukraine – its demilitarization and neutral status – will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - Ukraine Explains Why Russia Invaded

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said according to a readout of a call with French leader Emmanuel Macron. Putin further said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands, it added.

Putin also told Macron that he disagreed with a speech the French leader gave the day before about Ukraine.

(With inputs from agency)