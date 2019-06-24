New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of two names for the ensuing by-elections for Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat.

The first name is of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who formally joined the BJP today and the second name is of Jugalji Mathurji Thakor, president of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Vikas Sangh and secretary of OBC Cell, Gujarat BJP.

BJP releases list of two names for the ensuing by-elections to the council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Gujarat. Dr S Jaishankar and JM Thakor to be the candidates. pic.twitter.com/JQeeiUMqOj — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

On June 15, The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a press release regarding the Rajya Sabha by-polls after six seats of the Upper House became vacant due to various reasons.

Rajya Sabha by-polls will be held for one seat of Bihar, two seats of Gujarat and three seats of Odisha.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday had received a Supreme Court notice, based on a petition filed by the Congress against conducting separate by-polls for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat.

The petition said that the press release of June 15, in which the poll panel termed the statutory vacancies in Gujarat as ‘casual vacancies’, was in direct violation of the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act.

A bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Surya Kant sought the response of the EC in this regard by Monday and hearing on this matter has been scheduled for tomorrow.