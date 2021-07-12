Kochi: The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala will be opened for devotees from July 17 to July 21 for the five-day monthly puja during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam, said the state government. However, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, devotees bearing a COVID-19-negative certificate from RT-PCR tests done within 48 hours or people who have taken two shots of vaccine will only be allowed to enter the temple premises. Also, only 5,000 devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will only be allowed darshan on a day.Also Read - Zika Virus in Karnataka News: After High Alert in Kerala, Karnataka Issues Guidelines to Contain Spread of Disease | Check Full Guidelines

The devotees will need to make prior online bookings through the virtual queue system for getting entry permissions by providing either the vaccination certificate or the RT-PCR negative report. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Entry to Sabarimala temple will be for those who have received either two doses of vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours.” Also Read - Come Corona Come: Covid Norms Go For a Toss as Tourists Throng Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala | Watch

“A maximum of 5,000 people will be allowed through the virtual queue system daily during the ‘masapooja’,” he added. Also Read - Like Influenza, Covid May Reach Endemic Stage After a While in India, Says Top ICMR Official

Earlier in May, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which is the managing authority of the hill shrine had imposed a ban on the entry of devotees in view of the worsening second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Kerala on Sunday recorded 12,220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,65,336, while the toll rose to 14,586 with 97 more deaths. Meanwhile, the state authorities have also declared an alert in all districts of Kerala after identifying around 18 cases of Zika virus. State Health Minister Veena George said that instructions have been given to government hospitals to conduct tests of patients, especially pregnant women with fever, rashes, and body pain. The Health Department, in a statement, said that the state has received 2,100 testing kits from NIV, Pune and of this, 1,000 have been given to Thiruvananthapuram, 300 each to Thrissur, and Kozhikode, and 500 to NIV, Alappuzha.