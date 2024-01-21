Home

‘Sabke Liye Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’: Rahul Gandhi ‘Greets’ Modi Supporters In Assam – Watch Viral Video

Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the bus to meet and "greet" BJP workers who raised loud "Jai Shri Ram" and "Modi, Modi" slogans in front of his vehicle while the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was passing through Nagaon in Assam.

Screengrab from video shared by @RahulGandhi on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hurled his trademark flying kisses and waved to a group of BJP workers/supporters after they stepped in front of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday and raised “Jai Shri Ram” as well as “Modi, Modi” slogas.

As the bus was passing through the area, group of ‘Modi supporters’ waving BJP flags raised loud “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi, Modi” slogans in front of the vehicle. Witnessing this, Rahul Gandhi even stepped down from the bus to meet and “greet” the purported BJP workers.

Later, the Congress scion gave flying kisses to the crowd as the bus the drove off.

Sharing the video of the incident on his official X handle, Gandhi wrote, “Our ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) is open for everyone. Judega Bharat, Jeetega Hindustan.”

Rahul rattled by ‘Modi Modi’ chants

Earlier, the Congress alleged that many of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, were targeted by BJP supporters during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra. However, the BJP refuted the accusations, claiming that Gandhi was “rattled” after “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi, Modi” slogans were raised in his presence.

“If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony ) in Ayodhya?” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X tagging the video.

Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya? pic.twitter.com/XsBX4elSBG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 21, 2024

‘Ahankaar ki Dukaan’

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said some people chanted “‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi, Modi” during the yatra “so Rahul Gandhi arrogantly charges at them”.

“Security personnel stopped him. ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ or ‘Ahankaar ki Dukaan’ (shop of arrogance)

Shameful and atrocious behaviour by entitled dynast! He even made kissing actions to the crowd!!” he said on X.

Congress not scared of Modi, Sarma

Addressing a public rally after the incident, the former Congress chief narrated the happening and stressed that party was not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Some 2-3 kms before, around 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away…they think that the Congress is scared of BJP and RSS workers,” Gandhi said.

“What kind of dream are they seeing. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don’t care, and are not bothered. We are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of Narendra Modi nor the chief minister here,” the Wayanad MP said.

During his earlier Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi had made similar gestures to a crowd which chanted “Modi, Modi” slogans when the march was in Rajasthan.

The Congress has alleged that the “attacks” on its yatra have the backing of Chief Minister Sarma.

‘Meri billi mujhse…’

In a similar tone, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Assam CM Sarma with an old Hindi adage. ‘Meri billi mujhse meow’ (my cat is now meowing at me), the Congress chief said while addressing the public gathering in Nagaon.

“The cat which once belonged to the Congress is now meowing at us,” Kharge said in an apparent jibe at Sarma, who quit the grand-old party in 2015 and joined the BJP.

Ramesh claims vehicle attacked by BJP men

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his vehicle was attacked by some BJP protesters but he kept his composure and moved on.

“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur, by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans,” he said.

“But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on,” Ramesh said.

‘Nothing will deter us’

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, “Complete lawlessness at display in Assam. All along the yatra route, the CM has stationed his goons to attack the yatra and disrupt our peaceful march for justice.”

“He’s completely mistaken to think this will deter us. If anything, this has given us more strength to ensure his and Narendra Modi’s defeat, ” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. It began from Thoubal in Manipur on January 14.

(With PTI inputs)

