New Delhi: For the first time ever, Future Group’s ‘Sabse Saste Din’ — the Republic Day sale — will also feature on Amazon. So you can don’t have to wade through the holiday crowd to lay your hands on sale products as they will be available on Amazon’s web store.

The ‘Sabse Saste Din’ sale is one of the big discounting events of the year. It spans over the last four-five days of January end.

Amazon had announced acquiring 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, which owns 7.3 per cent shares of Future Retail, with an option to buy the entire holding at a later stage. As Future Group has entered into a tie-up with Amazon, its ‘Sabse Saste Din’ sale would also go live on Amazon (e-commerce portal),” a source said.

Future Group would conduct the sale through its various stores, including Big Bazaar retail outlets. Besides, the group also organises two small ‘Sabse Saste Din’ sales on May 1 and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). In August last year, Amazon had said it would acquire 49 per cent stake in Future Retail promoter firm Future Coupons Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Future Retail Ltd operates popular supermarket and hypermarket chains such as Big Bazaar and WHSmith.