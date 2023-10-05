Home

News

Sachin Tendulkar Prepares For ODI World Cup 2023 In Unique Fashion | Watch VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar Prepares For ODI World Cup 2023 In Unique Fashion | Watch VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar played in six World Cups for India, winning the tournament in 2011. He is also the leading run-scorer in both ODIs and Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Prepares For ODI World Cup 2023 In Unique Fashion | Watch VIDEO

Mumbai: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took his Twitter to share his preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will start from October 5 and the first match will be played between defending champions England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending Now

India hosted the last ODI World Cup in 2011 and won the tournament and that was the last World Cup of Tendulkar. The cricketing great took his twitter are shared his video, here is the video:

You may like to read

Getting into my blues for the @cricketworldcup! Come on India 🇮🇳, let’s make it a special one. Are you ready?#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/sq6lJFAzeR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2023

Tendulkar was presented with a Golden Ticket for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on September 8, 2023.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He played in six World Cups for India, winning the tournament in 2011. He is also the leading run-scorer in both ODIs and Test cricket.

The presentation of the Golden Ticket to Tendulkar was a fitting tribute to his immense contributions to Indian cricket. It was also a way to promote the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES