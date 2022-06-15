Veteran actress Saira Banu couldn’t hold back tears and broke down remembering her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar at a recent award ceremony. Banu accepted the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award on her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar’s behalf. At the event on Tuesday, Saira who often shares priceless anecdotes of her late husband said he was he was ‘still here’. She also said that she feels the late Bollywood icon should be honoured with a Bharat Ratna as well.Also Read - 'No Point in Stepping Out When…: Saira Banu After Losing Dilip Kumar

While accepting the bouquet of flowers, an emotional Saira Banu was seen wiping her tears. She later broke down as union minister Ramdas Athawale talked about Dilip Kumar and how she stood by him his whole life. Saira mentioned that this is the reason she does not like attending events as it makes her feel even more emotional. The video of Saira Banu was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. She was seen standing next to Ramdas Athawale, who presented her the award. Also Read - Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar And Dilip Kumar Don't Feature 'In Memoriam' Segment, Fans Say 'Incredibly Insensitive' - Check Tweets

Watch Saira Banu’s emotional video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - It's not 'Bydget', but BUDGET: Tharoor Trolled by Union Minister For Typo; Congress MP Brings JNU Twist

While speaking to the media, the veteran actress said, “It should happen, because Dilip Sahab has been the ‘Kohinoor’ for Hindustan. So ‘Kohinoor’ should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna.” She further added, “He’s still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it’s the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life. I will never think that he’s not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge– mera Kohinoor.”

Dilip Kumar, born Mohammad Yusuf Khan, passed away on July 7, 2021, aged 98 at the Breech Candy Hospital after a prolonged illness.