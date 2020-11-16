Sameet Thakkar, a Nagpur resident, was granted bail on Monday by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25 thousand. Thakkar was arrested on 24th October for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray & state minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain an Article 32 petition filed on behalf of Sameet Thakkar for transfer and consolidation of investigation in FIRs filed against his tweets, and asked him to appeal in the High Court. Also Read - Religious Places Across Maharashtra Reopens Adhering to Strict COVID-19 Protocols

Thakkar was arrested by the Mumbai police on October 24 and then re-arrested after he got bail in the case lodged over the objectionable tweets. According to the reports, the recent case of arrest was based on a complaint filed by Dharmendra Mishra, a lawyer attached with Shiv Sena. Thakkar's brother Rishi Thakkar had met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his intervention.

The arrest of Sameet Thakkar grabbed the headlines when was brought to court bound; with a black cloth covering his face. The manner in which Thakkar was brought to the court shocked the entire nation. Senior BJP MP Varun Gandhi even took to Twitter and asked 'Is he a danger to the nation?', terming it 'against tenet of humanity'.

Is @thakkar_sameet a terrorist, is he an animal, is he a danger to the nation that he’s being treated in this manner? This goes against every tenet of humanity. Irrespective of political views, it is completely unlawful & immoral.All of us should be raising our voice against this pic.twitter.com/tUkrktUPgF — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 30, 2020

