Samsung S22 Series Launch Update: Samsung launched its S22 series on Wednesday along with the top-end S22 Ultra device that merges the power of Galaxy Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the ‘S’ series. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices with dynamic cameras and advanced intelligent image processing, among other features.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops on Amazon, Flipkart. Check Latest Rates Here

The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. The Galaxy S22 series have Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system.

Galaxy S22 series: Key Features