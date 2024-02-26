Home

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Calls For Immediate Arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, TMC Assures Action | Top Updates

The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that it had not passed any order to stay or prevent the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan

Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh

New Delhi: A day after Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee blamed the judiciary for tying cops hands from arresting TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the Calcutta High Court on Monday clarified that it had not passed any order to stay or prevent the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Sheikh is facing allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali.

A division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya clarified that the Court had only stayed a single judge’s order to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked while trying to conduct raids at Shahjahan’s residence last month.

“We will clarify that there is no stay on arrest. A stay on investigation doesn’t mean stay on arrest. There is an FIR registered, he is branded as an accused. He will have to be arrested,” the Court said today.

Sandeshkhali Row: Here Are Some Of The Key Updates

Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested in 7 days: Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh

The West Bengal Police arrested TMC leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said on Monday.

TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

What happened in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali is beyond the comprehension of any Indian, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Monday

Smriti Irani questioned Congress party’s silence over the issue

Smriti Irani questioned Congress party’s silence over the issue resh protests erupted in parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Monday as locals ransacked properties of local TMC leaders, accused of tormenting villagers in the region

Six members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were stopped by police as they were proceeding to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.