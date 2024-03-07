Home

Sandeshkhali Row: CM Mamata Banerjee Calls Bengal ‘Safest For Women’; Says People Spreading Fake Info

Sandeshkhali Row: The West Bengal CM has said that BJP leaders are spreading fake information about the place.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee File photo

Sandeshkhali Row: In a latest political twist, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. She has also claimed that West Bengal is the safest place for women. She also blamed BJP leaders and accused them of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali but being silent over atrocities against women in states ruled by their party.

West Bengal CM &TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, addressing the TMC Mahila Wing Rally in Kolkata, says, “…I challenge the BJP and say that Bengal is the only place where women are safe…”

#WATCH | West Bengal CM &TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addressing TMC Mahila Wing Rally in Kolkata says, “…I challenge BJP and say that Bengal is the only place where women are safe…” pic.twitter.com/PO2DmgkfZ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

“Bengal Government Corrupt, Indulging in appeasement,” Says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday, alleging that the state government was corrupt and indulging in rampant appeasement.

Speaking at the Republic TV Summit 2024, the Union Home Minister said, “The governance in Bengal is corrupt, with appeasement based on religion, which is unjust. It is very important for the security of the country that there should be change, and the BJP is fighting for that change. I also request that the people of Bengal support us. People should elect a strong representation from Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji. We want to make Bengal Sonar Bangla again.”

“The country needs to stand with Bengal. There is a serious problem there. Awareness has also come to Bengal. Last time we won 18 seats there, this time we are moving towards perfection by crossing the figure of 25. Earlier, we had 2 MLAs there; now we have 77 MLAs. We are playing our role as a strong opposition,” he added.

In a sharp attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically stated that infiltration in Bengal is state-sponsored infiltration.

“Bengal is a border state. We all know that the problem of infiltration is the worst in Bengal. Based on facts, I am telling the people of the country that the infiltration that takes place in Bengal is state-sponsored infiltration. National security is being put at stake there to increase their vote bank and for political mileage,” said Amit Shah.

“In pursuit of vote bank politics, they are ready to jeopardise national security. We need to stand in solidarity with Bengal. Bengal is in dire need of transformation. We must save people from misrule by the state. Trust us and we will make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ again.” the Home Minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

