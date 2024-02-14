Home

News

Will We Get Our Respect Back? Asks Sandeshkhali Violence Woman Victim; Slams Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal Govt

Will We Get Our Respect Back? Asks Sandeshkhali Violence Woman Victim; Slams Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal Govt

The BJP launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the leader known for "genocide of Hindus" is now allowing her party workers to sexually attack women.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The state of West Bengal has been on a boil for last few days after the local women of Sandeshkhali accused the Trinamool Congress workers of land grab, physical assault, harassment, non-payment of dues, molestation, threats and intimidation. The BJP launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the leader known for “genocide of Hindus” is now allowing her party workers to sexually attack women. Talking to news agency ANI, a victim of violence against women in Sandeshkhali said, “Will we get our respect & dignity back? The State police will never take into custody Shahjahan, Shibu, Uttam, Ranju, Sanju and others”

Trending Now

“We are being asked to show medical report to prove rape… How can the women of the village come forward and say they have been raped? I have not been raped but this has happened with other women,” another victim said.

You may like to read

#WATCH | A victim of violence against women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali tells her ordeal, says,”…We are being asked to show medical report to prove rape… How can the women of the village come forward and say they have been raped? I have not been raped but this has happened… pic.twitter.com/LSIRCumSlF — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

#WATCH | A victim of violence against women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali narrates her ordeal, says, “Will we get our respect & dignity back?…The State police will never take into custody Shahjahan, Shibu, Uttam, Ranju, Sanju and others…” pic.twitter.com/qH0MOUmB67 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Falling Down on Car Bonnet

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was injured on Wednesday after losing balance and falling on a car’s bonnet, on which he was standing, while addressing reporters in North 24 Parganas district, following which he was taken to a hospital, a party official said.

Majumdar, who was prevented from going to restive Sandeshkhali by the district administration on Tuesday, put up at a guest house in Taki late in the night following a dharna in front of the Basirhat police district SP’s office.

The state BJP president, who made attempts to go to Sandeshkhali again on Wednesday morning, was prevented by the police from leaving the area.

Majumdar, also a Lok Sabha MP from the state’s Balurghat constituency, was addressing reporters standing on the car’s bonnet, when he slipped and fell on it, the party official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.