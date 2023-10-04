Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case After Raids | LIVE UPDATES
live

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case After Raids | LIVE UPDATES

the Enforcement Directorate has arrested its Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy.

Updated: October 4, 2023 6:18 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh
ED raids are underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case.

Delhi Liquor Scam: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday by ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam. Earlier today, ED raided Singh’s residence and after more than 10 hours of questioning, AAP MP has been formally arrested by the agency. To recall,  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested in May last year on charges of laundering money through four companies that were allegedly linked to him. In February this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and close Arvind Kejriwal aide Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Trending Now

All Latest News Here

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrested: AAP supporters engages in scuffle with Delhi Police after party leader’s arrest

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:18 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrested: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested last year on charges of laundering money through four companies that were allegedly linked to him.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:14 PM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:13 PM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:11 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrested: Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, says BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrested: Searches were being conducted at the Delhi residence of the MP since early on Wednesday morning.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh Arrested: Enforcement Directorate has arrested its Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>