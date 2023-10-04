Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case After Raids | LIVE UPDATES

Home

the Enforcement Directorate has arrested its Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy.

ED raids are underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case.

Delhi Liquor Scam: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday by ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam. Earlier today, ED raided Singh’s residence and after more than 10 hours of questioning, AAP MP has been formally arrested by the agency. To recall, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested in May last year on charges of laundering money through four companies that were allegedly linked to him. In February this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and close Arvind Kejriwal aide Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

