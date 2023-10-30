Home

Sarangarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Eyes For Second Straight Win Against BJP

The contest in Chhattisgarh is majorly between BJP and Congress. In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9%.

Sarangarh Assembly Elections: The Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared. The date of counting is December 3. Sarangarh is one of the key assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, the Sarangarh constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Sarangarh comes under the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh State.

In 2018, Uttari Ganpat Jangde of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Kera Bai Manahar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 52389 votes. Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates relating to this constituency. From campaign to election results, read all about Sarangarh Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency here

The contest in Chhattisgarh is majorly between BJP and Congress. In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9%. Whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gather a vote share of 33.6%.

SARANGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Uttari Ganpat Jangde INC Winner 101,834 52.00% 52,389 Kera Bai Manahar BJP Runner Up 49,445 25.00% Arvind Khatker BSP 3rd 31,083 16.00% None Of The Above 4th 2,342 1.00% Santoshi IND 5th 1,476 1.00% Krishna Chand Bhardvaj IND 6th 1,147 1.00%

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Key Details:

The Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17

The date of counting is December 3.

Voters of 20 assembly constituencies will exercise their franchise on November 7

Rest 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

The nomination process for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls will begin on October 13

The last date for withdrawing from the contest is October 23.

For the second phase of Chhattisgarh polls, the nomination process will begin on October 21.

The last date to withdraw candidature on November 2.

More than two crore persons — comprising 1,01,20,380 male, 1,02,39,410 female and 790 transgenders — are eligible to vote in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

There will be 24,109 polling stations in 90 Assembly constituencies, 29 of which are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 10 for Scheduled Castes.

The BJP and the Congress will be engaged in a direct fight in Chhattisgarh even as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party will try to make an impact on a few seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.