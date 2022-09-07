SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited applications to fill up over 5,000 vacancies of junior associates in the clerical cadre. With this recruitment process, the SBI is aiming to fill posts in 15 circles across 31 states and UTs. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in on or before Sept 27.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Age Limit: (As on 01.08.2022)

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).

Essential Academic Qualifications: (As on 30.11.2022)

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.