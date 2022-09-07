SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited applications to fill up over 5,000 vacancies of junior associates in the clerical cadre. With this recruitment process, the SBI is aiming to fill posts in 15 circles across 31 states and UTs. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in on or before Sept 27.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
Age Limit: (As on 01.08.2022)
Age Limit: (As on 01.08.2022)

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).
Essential Academic Qualifications: (As on 30.11.2022)
Essential Academic Qualifications: (As on 30.11.2022)

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: SELECTION PROCESS
The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. The preliminary exam consisting of objective test for 100 marks will be held online.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: PAY SCALE
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advanceincrements admissible to graduates)
PROBATION PERIOD
Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the Bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a
Minimum period of 6 months. Further, before the probation period comes to an end, the performance of the newly recruited employees will be evaluated and the probation period of those employees whose performance fails to meet Bank’s expectation, may be extended.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
- Visit the official website of SBI.
- Fill all your general information and credentials.
- After clicking on the submit button a new window will pop up
- Pay an application fee.
- After paying the application fee your application form will be successfully submitted.
- Candidates will receive a confirmation mail or message on their registered mobile number.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Examination Dates
- Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022.
- Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January
2023.
- Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates.