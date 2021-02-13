Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2021: The Teacher Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has released an official notification saying the direct recruitment to the posts of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade 1 and Computer Instructor Grade 1 will be actively rolled out on their website. As of today, 2,098 vacancies are available under the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in/ to apply for the featured posts. Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2021: 165 Apprentice Vacancies Notified, Find Direct Link to Apply Online

The online application process for the TN TRB recruitment will begin on 1st March 2021. Candidates are required to apply for the same through the official website trb.tn.nic.in/. All the applications must be submitted before 25 March 2021, post which the TN TRB is obliged to conduct the written examination on June 26 and 27, 2021.

Direct Link to the Official Notification

Eligibility

Applications must be equipped with a Post Graduate degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent from a recognised University and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) or any recognized institution. The applicants must have obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in the same subject as what they are applying for or a subject equivalent to it. Applicants beyond 40 years of age would not be considered eligible for the recruitment.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 at the time of their online application as the exam fee. For SC, ST, SCA and Disability candidates, the exam fee is Rs 250.

TRB TN PG Assistant Pay Scale

Rs 36,900 – Rs 1,16,600 (Level – 18)

Selection Criteria

The written examination will be conducted on June 26 and 27, 2021 as a computer-based test (CBT) only. The selection of the candidate will be based on the test results and the fulfilment of the above eligibility criteria with verified certifications. Further information on the same will be published on the website soon.