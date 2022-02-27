India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested in post office jobs, here is a piece of good news for you. India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Staff Car Driver posts under the Mail Motor Service Department. As per the job notification, India Post has issued a notification for 17 vacancies through the offline application mode.Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 80,000; Apply For These Posts at prasarbharati.gov.in

Eligible and interested candidates should apply for the job posts through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Before applying for the posts, candidates are advised to go through the details such as important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications, and others.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The last date to apply: March 10, 2022.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The vacancies are available under these department

Mail Motor Service Coimbatore: 11

Erode Division: 02

Nilgiris Division: 01

Salem West Division: 02

Tirupur Division: 01

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must not exceed 56 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Interested candidate must have a Matriculation from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicle and, at least, three years of driving experience. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible can download the application from the Recruitment Section on India Post i.e. www.indiapost.gov.in. Candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving licence etc. send to the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods Shed Roads, Coimbatore, 641001.