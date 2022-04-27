SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the examination date for the Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted from July 5 to 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 30, 2022, by visiting the official website — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 186 Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com

As per the official notice, the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603. Meanwhile, a total of 3698 vacant MTS posts will be filled. Also Read - TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Registration For 503 Posts to Begin From May 2| Details Inside