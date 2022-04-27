SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the examination date for the Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted from July 5 to 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 30, 2022, by visiting the official website — ssc.nic.in.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 186 Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com
As per the official notice, the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603. Meanwhile, a total of 3698 vacant MTS posts will be filled.
Important Dates to Remember
- Dates for submission of online applications: March 22 to April 30, 2022
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: April 30, 2022
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: May 2, 2022
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: May 03, 2022
- Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): May 4, 2022
- Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: May 5 to May 9, 2022
- Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): July 2022
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee. Meanwhile, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the application fee.
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are:
- MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years
- Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS: 18-27 years
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below.
How to Apply Online?
Applications must be submitted in online mode at the website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.