New Delhi: Major fires broke out at two facilities in Saudi Arabia‘s state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco after they hit by drones on Saturday, the Interior Ministry of the country informed.

Saudi Arabia’s state media also reported that drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories have caused fires.

Later the ministry said that the fire at the facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais was brought under control.

An investigation is underway even though the ministry could not ascertain the source of the attack. And moreover, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack also.

Last month, a similar attack that was carried out by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, sparked fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility.