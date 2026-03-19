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Saudi Arabia to attack Iran? Speculations rise as Riyadh threatens to join war with US and Israel

Saudi Arabia to attack Iran? Speculations rise as Riyadh threatens to join war with US and Israel

Saudi Arabia to attack Iran? Speculations rise as Riyadh threatens to join war with US and Israel

Iran vs Saudi Arabia war (Representational AI image)

Saudi Arabia to attack Iran? In a massive geopolitical development, speculations are rife that Riyadh has threatened to join war with US and Israel.

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