New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant immediate stay on issuance of electoral bonds in wake of the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde further asked the Centre and the Election Commission to file their replies on a plea seeking stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for funding political parties.

“Why didn’t you come earlier if you had Delhi elections in mind? We are not on merits today. It is only about how much time we should give to the other side for filing their replies,” Justice Bobde reportedly told advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan, who was appearing for the NGO ‘Association for Democratic Reforms’ alleged that the scheme is a means for channelising unaccounted black money in favour of the ruing party. He also referred to a document of the RBI while seeking stay of the scheme.

“We will see that. We are listing it after two weeks, the bench stated.Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, said all these arguments have already been advanced earlier and sought four weeks time to reply to the plea of the NGO against the scheme.The NGO had challenged the validity of the scheme and sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or names of donors be made public.

As per scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or an entity incorporated or established in India.A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.