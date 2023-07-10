Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh | Watch

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles, and houses and killing six persons. A video has gone viral of a road being washed away in seconds amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles, and houses and killing six persons. A video has gone viral of a road being washed away in seconds amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES