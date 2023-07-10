Top Recommended Stories

Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh | Watch

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, washing away roads, vehicles, and houses and killing six persons. A video has gone viral of a road being washed away in seconds amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Published: July 10, 2023 3:52 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

