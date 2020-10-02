School Reopening News: In line with the Centre’s guidelines for ‘Unlock 5’, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly planning to resume classes in a graded manner from October 15. Though online education would be encouraged, students would be able permitted to attend classes with the written permission of their parents or guardians, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Not Releasing on November 14 - Diwali, Despite Reopening of Theatres, Read on
“District administrations will assess the coronavirus situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen”, said Awasthi. Also Read - School Reopening in UP: Will Normal Classes be Resumed in Uttar Pradesh From October 15? Read Details
The state has also asked PhD and research students to return to campus. The government has allowed them to use labs and other research facilities from October 15 onwards. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Head Battered With Bricks, Face Disfigured, 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Bhadohi; Congress Asks CM Yogi to Step Down
While issuing guidelines for the fifth phase of ‘Unlock’, the ministry of home affairs has authorised states and UTs to take a decision on reopening of schools after October 15. The Centre also issues SOPs for the reopening of schools and other educational institutions.
Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that his ministry’s Department of Higher Education may take a decision in consultation with the home ministry, based on the assessment of the situation.
Meanwhile, many states and UTs have decided to keep the educational institutions, schools shut until the end of the month, following the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.
State/UT-wise decision on reopening of schools here:
West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal has decided to not open schools till mid-November.
Maharashtra: One of the worst-hit states by COVID-19, Maharashtra has also delayed the decision to resume normal classes until the end of this month.
Andhra Pradesh: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also decided to not resume normal classes till November 2 .
Karnataka: This BJP-ruled state is yet to take a final decision on the reopening of schools. “Let there be no panic. The state government has not yet taken a call on reopening the schools. There is no thought on starting them in the near future”, State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S. Suresh Kumar told reporters.
Delhi: The Delhi government has also deferred the decision to reopen schools. The “status quo”, which will continue to keep schools and cinema halls shut among other restrictions, will be in force till October 31 “or further orders, whichever is earlier”, an order issued by Vijay Dev, chairperson of the state executive committee of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.