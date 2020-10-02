School Reopening News: In line with the Centre’s guidelines for ‘Unlock 5’, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly planning to resume classes in a graded manner from October 15. Though online education would be encouraged, students would be able permitted to attend classes with the written permission of their parents or guardians, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Not Releasing on November 14 - Diwali, Despite Reopening of Theatres, Read on

"District administrations will assess the coronavirus situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen", said Awasthi.

The state has also asked PhD and research students to return to campus. The government has allowed them to use labs and other research facilities from October 15 onwards.