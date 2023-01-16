Cold Wave: Full List of states That Extended Winter Vacations in Schools

In the wake of IMD forecast, North Indian states like UP, Punjab, Rajasthan and others have now decided to keep the schools shut for more days.

Schools Closed: Owing to severe cold wave and dense fog conditions, several states have decided to extend the winter holidays, especially for students of primary classes. Earlier in the day, the minimum temperature in Delhi plunged to 1.4 degree Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely over northwest India till January 18. In the wake of IMD forecast, North Indian states like UP, Punjab, Rajasthan and others have now decided to keep the schools shut for few more days.

COLD WAVE: LIST OF STATES THAT EXTENDED WINTER HOLIDAYS FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur DM has announced that classes for LKG-12th students at all schools in the district will remain suspended till Jan 17. ” As the temperature dips, Gorakhpur DM has announced that educational work for classes LKG-12th, at all schools in the district to remain closed on January 16 & 17. Schools that have scheduled pre-boards or practical exams can conduct exams from 10am-2pm”, news agency ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, UP’s capital city Lucknow, last night, decided to change the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in the city. Classes will continue from 10 am and end at 3 pm.

Haryana

Owing to bad weather conditions, Haryana has extended the winter vacations till January 21 . Schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16. However, the schools will now resume on January 23 (as January 22 is a Sunday). However, students of classes 10 and 12, who are due to appear for their board exams this year will have to come to schools in the normal way.

Punjab

Similarly, Punjab has also extended the winter break in Chandigarh city. The school holidays have been extended till January 21, 2023 for classes LKG to 8. However, the same does not apply to students of classes 10 and 12.

Rajasthan

The Director of Secondary Education, Gaurav Aggarwal on Sunday decided to shut the schools in Bikaner till January 18, 2023. “In view of the extreme cold wave in the state, according to the local conditions, you were authorized till January 15, 2023, to change the time of operation of all government and non-government schools in the district / leave the students. In view of the present circumstances, the said period is extended from January 15 to January 18, 2023. In this regard, please establish coordination with the Chief District Education Officer of your district and ensure necessary decision is taken in view of the cold wave situation in your district”, a notification issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Gaurav Aggarwal read.