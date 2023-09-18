Schools in Noida To Remain Closed From September 21 For 5 days, Here’s Why

Home

Image: Pixabay)

Noida: All schools in Noida will remain closed for five days (from September 21-25) owing to the International Trade Exhibition which will be organised at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida. According to the reports, the schools have already sent circulars to parents informing them about the closure of the educational institutes. Notably, some schools have said that they will conduct online classes in the said period.

The candidates must note that exams will also be held in a virtual mode. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government have taken a slew of steps to make the exhibition a grand success. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the international trade exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Seventeen government departments are expected to set up stalls there.

Noida School Closure: Key Details

All schools in Noida to remain closed for five days (from September 21-25).

The event will be organised at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

According to the reports, the schools have sent circulars to parents informing about the closure.

Some schools have said that they will conduct online classes in the said period.

The candidates must note that exams will also be held in a virtual mode.

The five days of trade show will also include a weekend – on September 23 and 24 – so technically the schools will remain closed for three days – September 21, 22 and 25.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that through the international trade show, the whole word would get introduced to the wonderful craft, cuisine and culture of Uttar Pradesh.

More than 5 lakh visitors, including foreigners, are expected at the trade exhibition.

“It will showcase ODOP (One District One Product), GI-Tag products, and a whole lot of other products that are created and manufactured across Uttar Pradesh and that have immense potential to be marketed globally,” the text on the website said.

The exhibition will be spread in an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The website says that the business hours for the trade exhibition are 11am-3pm and public hours from 3pm-8pm.

