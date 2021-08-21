New Delhi: A massive asteroid that is bigger than the size of Burj Khalifa will be flying close to the Earth tonight. This is the closest approach in more than six decades as the asteroid will fly past Earth at just a distance of 3.4 million kilometers. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, has been classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ by NASA.Also Read - 14-Year-Old Aurangabad Girl Gets Selected For NASA's MSI Fellowship Virtual Panel, Wins Praise From Twitterati

This was defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to Earth. Also Read - Jeff Bezos Sues NASA Over Awarding Moon Lander Contract To Elon Musk

The asteroid is going to drive by at a distance nine times that between Earth and the Moon on August 21. It will be travelling at a speed of 94,208 km per hour.

Astronomers will be able to look at the 1.4-kilometer wide asteroid through telescopes. The asteroid is larger than 99 per cent of all known Near-Earth Objects.

By comparison, Dubai’s famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa is 829.8 meters or 2,722 feet tall, which is just over half a mile.

“Closest approach to Earth will occur on August 21, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. ET or 8:40 pm IST (India time). This means amateur astronomers with 8-inch telescopes (or larger) have an opportunity to see this asteroid glide by early on August 21, just hours before sunrise,” according to Earth Sky.