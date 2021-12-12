Comet Leonard, dubbed as a ‘once in a lifetime’ comet, will zoom past the Earth this week after 35,000 years. It will make its closest approach to Earth on Sunday, December 12. Although it is expected to be closest to the Earth on December 12, the comet will be visible throughout most of the month.Also Read - During Total Solar Eclipse on Dec 14, Astronomer Discovers Rare Comet

Comet Leonard Visibility in India:

As of now, there are doubts about Comet Leonard's visibility. However, given its brightness and that it's blanketed in a greenish glow, experts believe Comet Leonard will be visible to the naked eye. Still, carrying a binocular or a telescope is advised. It is said to be visible from India as well.

What time can you see it and till when?

After sunset on December 14, the comet will be visible in the evening sky. And while comet Leonard will be closest to Earth on December 12, astronomers believe that December 17 will be the best day to see it.

The best time to catch it would be early in the morning, towards the East, a couple of hours before sunrise. It will be at its highest point in the sky just before dawn.

Since it passes through multiple constellations in a matter of days, if you set out an hour or two to observe the comet, you will likely notice it moving against the background stars in a single viewing session.

Comet Leonard Livestream:

For those who cannot witness the cosmic spectacle in person, a live viewing has been arranged on the night of December 11. The Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy, will host a free internet viewing event for this comet beginning at 11:15 p.m. CST (10:45 a.m. IST on December 12).

About Comet Leonard:

The comet, which was located around the heart of NGC 4631 (better known as the Whale Galaxy at the time) was spotted by Gregory Leonard in the images taken from the Mt. Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. The discovery came in January 2021, exactly a year before its predicted closest approach to the Sun on January 3, 2022.

Comet Leonard or C/2021 A1 is a long-period comet from the extreme reaches of the solar system. At its farthest point from the Sun, the aphelion distance stretches to 3,700 AU (1 AU = distance b/w Earth and Sun).

It has an orbital period of 80,000 years, but that’s going to change.

Will the comet ever return?

As per calculations, the comet will be ejected from the solar system after passing the Sun, bound for interstellar space and never to return. It is likely to pass through another star system light-years away.