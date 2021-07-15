New Delhi: Moving another step closer in pursuit of India’s first human space mission Gaganyaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of liquid fuel-powered Vikas Engine. According to ISRO, its third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage (engine) of the human-rated Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) was successful.Also Read - Next in Line? Elon Musk Buys a $250,000 Ticket to Space From Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Billionaire Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, congratulated ISRO on the successful test of Vikas Engine. Replying to ISRO's tweet, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Congratulations!" and also added an Indian flag emoji in his tweet.

Congratulations! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

The test is part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme.

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

ISRO plans to fly two human rated unmanned GSLV-Mk III rockets before sending Indian astronauts in the third rocket.

(With IANS inputs)