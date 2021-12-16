New Delhi: Scientists have discovered a ‘significant amount’ of water hiding under the surface of Mars, inside the Red Planet’s Valles Marineris, its version of our grand canyon system. Up to 40% of material near the surface of the canyon could be water molecules.Also Read - NASA Spacecraft Enters Sun's Atmosphere 'Corona' For First Time in History. WATCH

The discovery was made by the Trace Gas Orbiter, a mission in its first stage under the guidance of the ESA- the European Space Agency (ESA)-Roscosmos project dubbed ExoMars.

The hidden reservoir is about the size of over 45,000 square kilometres, which is close to the size of Haryana.

How did scientists find the ‘hidden water’ on Mars?

Signs of water were picked up by the orbiter’s Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) instrument, which is designed to survey the Red Planet’s landscape and map the presence and concentration of hydrogen hiding in Mars’ soil.

While high-energy cosmic rays plunge into the surface, the soil emits neutrons. Wet soil emits fewer neutrons than dry soil, which enables scientists to analyze and assess the water content of soil, hidden beneath its ancient surface.

“FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water,” said Igor Mitrofanov, the Russian Academy of Science’s lead investigator of the Space Research Institute, in a press release by ESA.

Wasn’t water on Mars already discovered?

Scientists have already discovered water on Mars, but most earlier discoveries detected the substance crucial to life as we know it near the poles of the Red Planet, subsisting as ice. Only very small pockets of water had shown up at lower latitudes, which was a big downer because future astronauts on Mars will need a lot of water, and there are better prospects for settling the planet at lower latitudes. But now, with what seems like a comparative abundance of water in Valles Marineris, we’ve taken a major step toward establishing a reliable source of water on the closest planet.