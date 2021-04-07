Washington: Netizens have been debating over their conspiracy theories about a supposed rainbow that they spotted in a picture shared by NASA a few days ago. NASA’s Perseverance rover shared an image of the horizon of the Martian surface where a rainbow-like arc can be seen in the yellow sky over Mars. Also Read - NASA Delays First Flight of Mars Helicopter

Issuing a clarification about the photo on Twitter, NASA said that seeing a rainbow is not possible on the red planet as a rainbow is created by light reflected off of round water droplets and there is not enough water on Mars for condensation. NASA further explained that it is too cold for liquid water in Mars’ atmosphere. Also Read - NASA Shares Data on Mars Mission With India, China, UAE And Europe to Avoid Collision of Spacecraft

The arc in this photo captured by Perseverance Rover is actually a lens flare. Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Sounds of Wind on Mars For The First Time | Watch & Listen

“Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren’t possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn’t enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare,” NASA tweeted from its Perseverance Mars Rover handle.

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 6, 2021

Even after NASA’s clarification, some Twitter users still refused to believe how the colours in the sky were not from a rainbow. “So, if it isn’t a rainbow, what is that?”, a user asked NASA in the comments.

To which, NASA replied, “This is a lens flare. I have sunshades on my front Hazcams, which were considered mission-critical (I need them for driving forward & I’m usually driving forward). Sunshades weren’t considered essential on my back Hazcams, so you can see scattered light artifacts in their images.”